Subscribe
NFL

Reports: Cowboys OG Zack Martin considering holdout

By
Field Level Media
Guard Zack Martin (70) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium.
Image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin might not be with the team when Dallas reports to training camp in Oxnard, Calif

Martin is weighing a holdout to encourage the Cowboys to address his contract, according to reports

ESPN reported sources said Martin's unhappiness with his contract and the team's unwillingness to address it prompted holdout plans. Martin, per the report, believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market."

Martin, 32, signed a six-year, $84 million deal in 2018, making him the league's top-paid guard at the time.

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom ($20.5 million) and Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson ($20M) are the top-paid players at the position based on average annual salary. Martin's $14 million per-year average is ninth among guards.

The eight-time Pro Bowl selection was the No. 16 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media