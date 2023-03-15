Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Cowboys to release RB Ezekiel Elliott

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) before the wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) before the wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be released as early as Wednesday, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported hours before the official start of the NFL league year.

Watch
Was Green Bay Packers Clay Matthews too bootylicious for the Pitch Perfect sequel?
Yesterday
March Madness is Gonzaga Sadness
Friday 5:07PM

Elliott, 28, was scheduled to count $16.4 million against the 2023 salary cap and negotiations geared toward lowering that number were unsuccessful, per the report.

Cutting Elliott would save the Cowboys $4.86 million if he's released Wednesday. Opting to designate Elliott as a post-June 1 cut would save $10.9 million.

Advertisement

Elliott was slowed in the second half of last season by a knee injury and wasn't fully healthy in 2021. He rushed for a career-low 876 yards and 3.9 yards per carry in 2022 while backup Tony Pollard emerged as a 1,000-yard rusher and big-play threat.

The Cowboys used the franchise tag in March to retain Pollard at a cost of $10.1 million, resulting in a commitment of more than $27 million to the position for 2023. Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract in 2019.

Top Image
Tout Image
20% off
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Hit the gym this new year with new earbuds
Featuring 2x stronger active noise cancellation, longer battery life granting up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC enabled.

Advertisement

He ranks third in franchise history with 8,262 rushing yards, 68 rushing and 80 total touchdowns.

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL