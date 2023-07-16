Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Reports: Coyotes agree to three-year deal with Matias Maccelli

Field Level Media
Feb 22, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes left wing Matias Maccelli (63) scores on Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar (80) in the second period at Mullett Arena.
Image: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Coyotes have agreed to a three-year contract with restricted free agent forward Matias Maccelli, according to multiple reports

The deal is worth $10.275 million, according to PHNX Sports.

Maccelli, 22, had 11 goals and 49 points in 64 games last season while finishing fourth in Calder Trophy balloting for the NHL's top rookie.

He has 12 goals and 43 assists in 87 career NHL games.

A native of Turku, Finland, Maccelli was a fourth-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2019 NHL Draft

Arizona announced on Sunday that it signed goaltender Ivan Prosvetov to a two-way contract. Prosvetov, a 24-year-old Russian, went 4-3-0 with a 3.98 goals-against average in seven games for the Coyotes last season

--Field Level Media