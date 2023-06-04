Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will have his contract extended through the 2024 season, multiple media outlets reported

Per reports, the Diamondbacks are expected to announce the deal on Sunday

Lovullo, 57, is in his seventh season with Arizona and is the longest-tenured manager in franchise history. He owns a 446-483 record with the Diamondbacks

Lovullo earned National League Manager of the Year honors in 2017 after guiding the Diamondbacks to a 93-69 record and a playoff appearance. Arizona defeated the Colorado Rockies in the wild-card round before being eliminated in three games in the NL Division Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Diamondbacks (35-24) entered play on Sunday tied with the Dodgers for first place in the NL West

