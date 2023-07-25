Reports: Dodgers acquire Enrique Hernandez from Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired old friend Enrique Hernandez from the Boston Red Sox, multiple reports said Tuesday

The Red Sox will receive right-handed pitchers Nick Robertson and Justin Hagenman from the Dodgers in return, according to ESPN

Hernandez, 31, played for the Dodgers from 2015-20. He joined the Red Sox as a free agent in 2021, signing a two-year, $14 million contract, and he received a one-year, $10 million extension from Boston before the 2023 season

A utilityman, Hernandez started 54 games at shortstop, 14 at second base and 11 in center field this season for Boston. He has played every position except catcher during his 10-year MLB career.

In 86 games this year, Hernandez has batted .222 with six home runs and 31 RBIs. In 1,003 career games with the Houston Astros (2014), Miami Marlins (2014), Dodgers and Red Sox, Hernandez is a .238 hitter with 103 homers, 164 doubles, 363 RBIs and 422 runs

Roberston, 25, made his major league debut this year and has pitched in nine games out of the Dodgers' bullpen, with an 0-1 record, a 6.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings

Hagenman, 26, has yet to make his major league debut. He's spent the whole season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he is 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 25 games (five starts).

The Dodgers (57-42) entered Tuesday with a four-game lead in the National League West, while the Red Sox (53-47) were tied with the New York Yankees for last place in the American League East, but just nine games out of first and 2 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot

