NFL

Reports: Dolphins DT Zach Sieler signs 3-year extension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) reaches for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler (92) reaches for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Image: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million that includes $20 million in guaranteed money, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Watch
Which NFL QB will be the first one benched? | Agree to Disagree
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ohtani tears UCL and the Angels are done
Thursday 2:21PM
Can the Rays survive the season without Wander Franco? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 2:38PM

The deal with Sieler comes as fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been sitting out team drills amid a contract dispute of his own.

Advertisement

Sieler, who turns 28 on Sept. 7, is getting a big raise. His most recent contract was two years, $7.63 million.

He recorded a career-high total in tackles (70) last season and matched a personal best in sacks (3.5). He has 192 tackles, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles in 59 career games with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19) and Dolphins.

Advertisement
Advertisement

—Field Level Media