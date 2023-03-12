Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Dolphins to acquire CB Jalen Ramsey from Rams

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) returns an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) returns an interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field.
Image: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to acquire All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
2023 NBA Oscars | "And the award goes to..."
Friday 1:57PM
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is obsessed with toilets
Friday 8:31AM

Per ESPN, the Rams will acquire the Dolphins' third-round pick (No. 77 overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as tight end Hunter Long. The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Ramsey was acquired by the Rams from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 16, 2019 in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2020 and 2021 NFL Drafts and a fourth-round selection in 2021.

Advertisement

Ramsey, 28, has three seasons remaining on the five-year, $100 million contract he signed prior to the 2020 season. He has a $17 million base salary for 2023, however the trade will save the Rams $5.6 million in cap space this year.

The former fifth overall selection in the 2016 draft had 88 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 17 games (all starts) with the Rams last season. Los Angeles did not make the playoffs last season, although Ramsey helped them to a Super Bowl title the previous season.

G/O Media may get a commission
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch
$20 off
MAR10 Day - Save on Mario Games for Nintendo Switch

All week long
On account of the upcoming Friday, March 10 in the year of our King Koopa, 2023, a whole bunch of Mario games are going on sale

Advertisement

Ramsey has 452 tackles, 19 interceptions and six forced fumbles in 108 career games (107 starts) with the Jaguars and Rams since he arrived into the NFL out of Florida State.

Long, 24, had one reception for eight yards in seven games (two starts) in 2021. He did not record a catch in nine games in 2022.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media

FootballNFL