Reports: Eagles agree to terms with RB Rashaad Penny

The Philadelphia Eagles reached an agreement to sign free agent running back Rashaad Penny, NFL Network and The Athletic reported Tuesday.

The agreement is for one year, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

New contracts cannot officially be signed until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Advertisement

Penny, 27, spent his first five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. A number of injuries held him to just 10 games in 2019, three in 2020, 10 in 2021 and five in 2022.

In 42 career games (11 starts), Penny has rushed for 1,918 yards on 5.7 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns, plus one receiving touchdown.

He ended the 2021 regular season with performances of 137, 135, 170 and 190 rushing yards over the final five games. He scored six touchdowns in that span. But a broken fibula held him to five games in 2022; he averaged 6.1 yards per attempt for 346 yards and two scores.

The Eagles are likely to pair Penny with Kenneth Gainwell in their backfield and move on from Miles Sanders, their starting running back of the last four years.

Advertisement

Sanders, an unrestricted free agent, established career bests of 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

--Field Level Media