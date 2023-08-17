NFL

Reports: Eagles LB Haason Reddick to have thumb surgery

Aug 3, 2023; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick during practice at Novacare Complex.
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick will have thumb surgery, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The Pro Bowl linebacker, who was injured in practice on Monday, is expected to be back on the field by Week 1.

Reddick, 28, collected a team- and career-high 16 sacks in 17 starts in his first season with the Eagles in 2022.

He has registered 372 tackles, 47 sacks and 16 forced fumbles in 97 games (64 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-20), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Eagles. Arizona drafted him 13th overall in 2017.

Rookie linebacker Nolan Smith, a 2023 first-round pick from Georgia, is expected to receive the majority of the first-team reps in Reddick's absence.

The Eagles host the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night for their second preseason game. The defending NFC champions open the regular season at New England on Sept. 10.

