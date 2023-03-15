Reports: Eagles releasing CB Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.
The move is unsurprising and comes after failed attempts to find a trade partner for Slay, who earned Pro Bowl honors in two of his three seasons in Philadelphia. The Eagles gave Slay's agent permission to seek a trade last week.
Further, the Eagles brought back All-Pro CB James Bradberry on a three-year deal worth $38 million on Tuesday, including $20 million guaranteed.
Slay, 32, was set to enter the final season of a three-year, $50 million deal signed in March 2020. He was due a base salary of $17 million with a cap hit of $26.1 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.
Slay started all 17 games in 2022 and registered 14 passes defensed and three interceptions for a unit that led the league in pass defense (179.8 yards per game).
He added 12 tackles in the postseason for the NFC champs, who lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Slay has 26 interceptions and 513 tackles in 151 games (141 starts) with the Detroit Lions (2013-19) and Eagles.
--Field Level Media