Reports: Eagles sign RT Lane Johnson to $33.4M extension

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson signed a one-year contract extension worth $33.4 million, of which $30 million is guaranteed, per multiple reports Friday.

The extension stretches Johnson's contract by one year through the 2026 season and brings the Eagles' total potential financial commitment remaining to him to $80.75 million over four seasons.

The deal comes after Johnson, 32, delayed surgery and played in the postseason despite a torn abdominal tendon. As head coach Nick Sirianni phrased it, Johnson continued to play like the "best tackle on the planet."

"He's a warrior," quarterback Jalen Hurts said of Johnson. "He's a true warrior and a very important piece of this team. He's been doing great things for a very long time, and I'm very grateful to have him. We're grateful to have him and I'm happy that he's kind of coming out of this thing clean."

Though Johnson missed two games before returning to face the New York Giants in the postseason in January, nobody was questioning his toughness.

"It's kind of how I was raised," Johnson said before Super Bowl LVII. "My dad was a bull rider back in the day, so guys had torn groins, collapsed lungs. That was kind of their culture, so I grew up around that kind of stuff."

Johnson has been vulnerable and transparent about football-related anxiety and briefly stepped away from the team in 2021. But Johnson said in February he was very much committed to playing in Philadelphia as center Jason Kelce weighed the decision to play a 13th season in 2023.

Johnson has started 127 career games with the Eagles since being selected as the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft. He is a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He has not allowed a sack since Week 11 of 2020.

