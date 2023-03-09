Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Ex-All-Star Shawn Kemp charged with drive-by shooting

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center.
Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center.
Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Six-time NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp, one of the most iconic players in Seattle SuperSonics history, reportedly was arrested in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday and charged with a drive-by shooting.

Watch
You're friggin' nuts! | Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer on how to have a successful sports bar
Yesterday
Will the Farrelly Brothers ever work together again? | Bobby Farrelly responds
Tuesday 12:56PM

The Tacoma Police Department tweeted that a 53-year-old man was "booked for Drive-By Shooting" after shots were fired following an altercation between occupants of two cars in a parking lot at 1:58 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

Pierce County inmate records show that Shawn Travis Kemp booked into jail on a drive-by shooting charge at 5:58 p.m. PT.

Shawn Kemp the former basketball player is 53 and his middle name is Travis. Multiple outlets subsequently corroborated the report.

G/O Media may get a commission
Infrared Sauna Blanket
20% off
Infrared Sauna Blanket

Sweat it out.
Ominous aura? You bet. But this sauna blanket helps your muscles recover better.

Advertisement

Drafted by Seattle out of Trinity Valley Community College in Texas with the 17th overall pick in 1989, Kemp played the first eight of his 14 career NBA seasons for the Sonics. He was an All-Star six straight seasons and three times made the All-NBA second team.

Known for his ability to fly high above the rim and throw down thunderous dunks, Kemp averaged 14.6 points over his career (16.2 with Seattle). He also averaged 8.4 rebounds, 9.6 with the Sonics.

Advertisement

After playing in Seattle, Kemp spent three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, two with the Portland Trail Blazers and one with the Orlando Magic, in his final season in 2002-03.

In 2005, Kemp was arrested in Seattle and charged with marijuana and cocaine possession in his truck.

Advertisement

In 2020, Kemp was among a group who opened Shawn Kemp's Cannabis, a marijuana dispensary in Seattle.

--Field Level Media

BasketballNBA