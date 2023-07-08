Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: F Paul Reed signs $24M offer sheet with Jazz

By
Field Level Media
Jan 8, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed (44) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Image: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent Paul Reed signed a three-year, $24 million offer sheet with the Utah Jazz on Saturday, multiple outlets reported

The Sixers have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday to either match the offer for the 24-year-old forward or let him go to the Jazz

A second-round pick by Philadelphia in 2020, Reed averaged 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 69 games (two starts) in 2022-23.

His agent, Ron Shade of Octagon Basketball, confirmed the details with ESPN and The Athletic. According to reports, the first season on the offer sheet is fully guaranteed, while the following two seasons become guaranteed if Reed's team reaches the conference semifinals in 2023-24.

That outcome seems more likely for the Sixers, who finished 54-28 and reached the East semifinals in 2022-23. The Jazz missed the playoffs with a 37-45 record

If Philadelphia matches the offer, the 76ers would exceed the league's $165 million luxury tax threshold and would incur a $14 million penalty, per ESPN

--Field Level Media