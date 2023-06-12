The Calgary Flames are set to promote assistant Ryan Huska to be their new head coach, multiple outlets reported Monday

The announcement is expected later Monday. It would mark Huska's first job as a head coach in the NHL.

Advertisement

Huska, 47, has been an assistant coach with the Flames the past five seasons. He was in charge of a penalty-kill unit that ranked sixth in the NHL in 2022-23

He would replace Darryl Sutter, fired May 1 after three seasons. The move is the first for Craig Conroy, who was named general manager three weeks ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

Huska has been a head coach in the AHL and the WHL.

He played just one game in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks on May 1, 1998. He logged 5:51 of ice time. He was a third-round pick in the 1993 draft.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media