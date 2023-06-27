Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Reports: Flyers trading F Kevin Hayes to Blues

By
Field Level Media
Mar 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes (13) against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Flyers are trading forward Kevin Hayes to the St. Louis Blues for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, multiple outlets reported Tuesday

The Flyers will retain 50 percent of Hayes' salary on the remaining three years of his contract, per the reports. Each team will incur a cap hit of roughly $3.57 million in 2023-24. Hayes signed a seven-year, $50 million extension with Philadelphia in July 2019

Hayes, 31, tallied 54 points (18 goals 36 assists) in 81 games this past season, his fourth in Philadelphia.

The former first-round pick (No. 24 overall in 2010) has 386 points (155 goals, 231 assists) in 634 career games with the New York Rangers (2014-19), Winnipeg (2019) and Flyers

--Field Level Media