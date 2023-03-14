Reports: Giants agree to terms with LB Bobby Okereke

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The New York Giants will sign former Indianapolis Colt Bobby Okereke, regarded as one of the top inside linebackers available in free agency, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

The Giants and Okereke agreed to terms for a four-year, $40 million contract, with $22 million guaranteed, according to the reports. Monday was the first day of the NFL's free agent negotiating period.

Okereke, 26, played four seasons in Indianapolis and is coming off his best campaign, as he a career-high 151 tackles, including 99 solo. He made 17 of those tackles (his single-game best) with 13 solo in a 38-10 loss to the Giants in Week 17.

Advertisement

The Colts drafted him in the third round out of Stanford in 2019. After starting eight games in both his rookie and second seasons, the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder became a full-time starter in 2021, when he had 132 tackles (89 solo).

For his career, Okereke has 420 tackles (293 solo), 15 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, two sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 64 games (49 starts).

--Field Level Media