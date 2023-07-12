Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Giants LB Jarrad Davis recovering from shoulder surgery

Field Level Media
Jan 15, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis (57) looks on during warmups before a wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Image: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants linebacker Jarrad Davis is out indefinitely following shoulder surgery, multiple outlets reported Wednesday

Davis, 28, was expected to start at inside LB alongside newly acquired Bobby Okereke but there is no timetable for his return.

Davis was signed by the Giants late last December off the Detroit Lions' practice squad. New York re-signed him to a one-year, $1.18 million contract in March

A first-round draft pick (21st overall) by Detroit in 2017, Davis has recorded 344 tackles, 11 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 68 games (51 starts) with the Lions (2017-20, 2022), New York Jets (2021) and Giants

--Field Level Media