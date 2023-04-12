Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Giants RB Saquon Barkley not signing franchise tender

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks for room to run against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks for room to run against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Image: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

If the Giants insist on playing tag with running back Saquon Barkley, New York might first need to survive a round of hide-and-seek

Watch
Celebrity NBA Finals predictions
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What made Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt fall in love with soccer?
Yesterday
Playing for the 1993-94 New York Knicks | Ramón Rodríguez's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Yesterday

Given the franchise tag before free agency, Barkley will not report to offseason workouts or sign his one-year franchise tender while holding out for a long-term contract with the team, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Barkley said he prefers a long-term deal and did not want to be given the franchise tag. The Giants took the decision down to the wire while working to sign quarterback Daniel Jones to a new contract

Barkley and the Giants have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal. Barring a new contract, Barkley would make $10.091 million in 2023 under the terms of the one-year franchise tender

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
save $150 right now
Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Affordable audio and noise cancellation
Meet the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, now up to 43% off at Amazon. This top deal, which is only available today, offers some seriously sweet savings on a pair of really great headphones.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ESPN reported Barkley informed the team he was looking for around $14 million per season. He rejected an offer in November that was reportedly worth around $12 million per season.

Barkley, 26, finished fourth in the NFL in rushing in 2022 and was a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media