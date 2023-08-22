Reports: Giants sign SS Paul DeJong

The San Francisco Giants signed free agent shortstop Paul DeJong to a major league contract, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday.

DeJong, 30, was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays this past weekend. The Blue Jays acquired DeJong from the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 1 in exchange for pitching prospect Matt Svanson.

DeJong struggled mightily in 13 games with Toronto, batting .068 (3-for-44) with one RBI. He is hitting .211 with 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 94 games this season with the Cardinals and Blue Jays.

The 2019 All-Star is a career .230 hitter with 115 homers and 339 RBIs in 711 games. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2015 draft.

—Field Level Media