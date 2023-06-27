Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reports: Guardians' Terry Francona (illness) taken to hospital

By
Field Level Media
Jun 23, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona walks on to the field to challenge a call during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field.
Image: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed the Guardians' Tuesday night game against the Royals due to an illness that required precautionary testing at a Kansas City hospital, according to multiple media reports

Guardians bench coach DeMarlo Hale took over managerial duties in Francona's absence

Francona, 64, appeared fine in his pregame press conference but later said he didn't feel well. After being looked at by Royals medical personnel, he was taken to the University of Kansas Health System by ambulance for further testing.

Cleveland's skipper has a history of medical complications, including gastrointestinal problems that prevented him from managing most of the 2020 season and hip replacement surgery and surgery on his left big toe due to a staph infection in 2021.

Francona also underwent cardiac ablation surgery in 2017 and has dealt with blood clots throughout his career.

Entering Tuesday, the Guardians were second in the American League Central at 37-40

--Field Level Media