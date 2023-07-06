Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Hawks, Dejounte Murray finalizing four-year, $120M deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks back to the Boston Celtics bench after shooting a three point basket in the third quarter during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Apr 18, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) looks back to the Boston Celtics bench after shooting a three point basket in the third quarter during game two of the 2023 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Image: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks and guard Dejounte Murray are working toward finalizing a four-year, $120 million extension, according to multiple reports on Thursday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
June 28, 2023

The extension will run through the 2027-28 season.

Murray could have elected to become a free agent following the 2023-24 season.

Murray, 26, averaged 20.5 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 74 games (all starts) in his first season with the Hawks

Advertisement

Murray spent his first five NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to Atlanta in part for forward Danilo Gallinari and three first-round draft picks.

Overall, Murray has career averages of 14.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 394 (games (323 starts).

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Hawks also signed second-round draft choice Seth Lundy and undrafted free agent Miles Norris to two-way contracts

Lundy, a guard/forward, averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for Penn State last season. Norris, a forward, averaged 14.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara in 2022-23.

--Field Level Media