Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Heat G Victor Oladipo exercises option for 2023-24

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Apr 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Image: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Oft-injured guard Victor Oladipo will remain with the Miami Heat next season after exercising his $9.4 million player option for 2023-24, ESPN and the Miami Herald reported Tuesday

Watch
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which top 5 draft pick is most likely to be a bust? | Agree to Disagree
4 hours ago
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Yesterday

Oladipo re-signed with the Heat in the 2022 offseason, with the deal eventually being re-worked into a one-year pact with a player option for a second season

Advertisement

Oladipo, 31, played 42 games (two starts) in the regular season before suffering a patellar tendon rupture in his left knee during Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs in April, requiring surgery.

The two-time All-Star averaged 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for Miami this past season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Oladipo was a member of the Indiana Pacers when he sustained a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January 2019 that required a lengthy recovery and eventually a second surgery. Over the next three seasons, he was limited to 60 total games.

Oladipo has career averages of 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals per game across 504 games (397 starts) since the Orlando Magic made him the second overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft. He has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets during his 10-year career.

--Field Level Media