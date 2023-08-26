NBA

Reports: Hornets, P.J. Washington agree on 3-year, $48M deal

By
Field Level Media
Mar 31, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) looks for the basket in the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center.
Image: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets and forward P.J. Washington have agreed on a three-year contract worth up to $48 million, according to multiple media reports on Saturday.

Washington, who turned 25 on Wednesday, is coming off of career-best averages of 15.7 points and 2.0 3-pointers per game for the Hornets last season. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in starting all 73 games he played in 2022-23.

He is the first player in franchise history to average two 3-pointers and at least one block per game for a season, according to ESPN.

Charlotte had extended an $8.5 million qualifying offer on June 28 to make Washington a restricted free agent. He was the last unsigned restricted free agent in the league this summer, ESPN reported.

The Hornets selected the 6-foot-7 power forward in the first round, 12th overall, out of Kentucky in the 2019 NBA Draft. In four seasons, he has averaged 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks over 260 games (219 starts).

—Field Level Media