Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Hornets to extend G LaMelo Ball on $260M deal

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Feb 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) questions a referee&#39;s call for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Feb 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) questions a referee's call for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
Image: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets made a commitment to star guard LaMelo Ball, finalizing a five-year designed rookie max extension worth as much as $260 million with the guard, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 3:33PM
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Wednesday 11:47AM

Ball, 21, struggled with injuries last season, not playing after Feb. 27 because of a fractured right ankle. He scored 23.3 points with 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists in 36 games (all starts) last season.

Advertisement

In three seasons since he was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2020, the Los Angeles-area native has averaged 19.4 points with 6.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists in 162 games (142 starts) for Charlotte.

Ball was named an All-Star in 2021-22, when he averaged 20.1 points and played a career-best 75 games. He earned NBA Rookie of the Year honors in 2020-21 when he averaged 15.7 points with 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 51 games (31 starts), missing time because of a wrist fracture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

--Field Level Media