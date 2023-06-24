Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Reports: Hurricanes finalizing 4-year deal with Jordan Staal

By
Field Level Media
May 11, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) shakes hands with New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff after the game in game five of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena.
Image: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Jordan Staal and the Carolina Hurricanes are closing in on a four-year contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Saturday

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.9 million, according to TSN.

Staal, 34, racked up 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 81 games last season, his 11th in Carolina. As the team's captain, Staal helped the Hurricanes make it to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the Florida Panthers in four games

In 1173 career games, Staal has amassed 645 points (275 goals, 370 assists) during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins (2006-07 to 2011-12) and Hurricanes (2012-13 to 2022-23). He was the No. 2 overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2006 draft

--Field Level Media