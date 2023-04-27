Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Jags LT Cam Robinson facing PED suspension

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) tears up after an apparent injury as quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) pats him on the head during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121822 Cowboys Jags Cp 46
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) tears up after an apparent injury as quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) pats him on the head during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jki 121822 Cowboys Jags Cp 46
Image: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jacksonville Jaguars starting left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, multiple outlets reported Thursday

Watch
The end is nigh for the Clippers Kawhi & PG era | Keep it a Buck(et)
Who asked for a Charles Barkley & Gayle King CNN show? NOBODY! | The SEO Show
Yesterday
Are you sick of talking about Aaron Rodgers yet? | Agree to Disagree
Tuesday 5:18PM

Per the ESPN report, Robinson could be suspended two, six or eight games, depending on the results of the 27-year-old's B sample. It would be Robinson's first PED offense.

Advertisement

The Jaguars didn't bring back right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who left in free agency for a massive payday from the Kansas City Chiefs and could be tried on the left side

Robinson signed a three-year, $34.25 million extension ahead of the 2022 season. He has started all 75 games he's played in since the Jags selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Top Image
Tout Image
35% off
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Apple W1 Headphone Chip
With 40 hours of battery life, you’ll rarely find yourself with no charge. But even if you do, no worries. These headphones make use of Beats Fast Fuel which allows for up to 3 hours of playback on just 5 minutes of charging.

Advertisement

Robinson missed the final three games of the 2022 regular season and both playoff games with a knee injury.

The Jaguars' have the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of Thursday's night's draft

Advertisement

--Field Level Media