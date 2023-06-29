Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: James Harden picking up option; trade next

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option for 2023-24 and will work with the team on finding a trade, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday

Watch
A bold move to a different banana-colored bench than we anticipated | Keep it a Buck(et)
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
What team is the best fit for Damian Lillard? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday
Which MLB rookie is the best future star? | Agree to Disagree
Yesterday

The Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are expected to be suitors, per the reports.

Advertisement

The 76ers do not see a long-term future with Harden, per The Athletic report. His 1½-season run with the Sixers is all but over

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games for the Sixers this past season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 10-time All-Star owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers

Harden came to the Sixers in the deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, prompting the club to fire Doc Rivers. The 76ers named Nick Nurse coach on June 1

--Field Level Media