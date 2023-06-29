Reports: James Harden picking up option; trade next

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option for 2023-24 and will work with the team on finding a trade, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are expected to be suitors, per the reports.

The 76ers do not see a long-term future with Harden, per The Athletic report. His 1½-season run with the Sixers is all but over

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games for the Sixers this past season.

The 10-time All-Star owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers

Harden came to the Sixers in the deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Sixers lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, prompting the club to fire Doc Rivers. The 76ers named Nick Nurse coach on June 1

--Field Level Media