NBA

Reports: James Harden pushing for trade to Clippers

By
Field Level Media
May 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Image: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden prefers to play next season with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports

Harden triggered a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24 designed to make it easier for the Philadelphia 76ers to find a trade

Teammate Joel Embiid said last week after attending a party in Las Vegas with Harden that he remained hopeful Harden would change his mind and stay in Philadelphia.

ESPN reported, however, that Harden is still "determined" to land with the Clippers

The Clippers, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are the teams reported to be interested in Harden

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games for the Sixers this past season.

The 10-time All-Star owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers

Harden came to the Sixers in the deal that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets.

--Field Level Media