Reports: Jets get WR Mecole Hardman on 1-year deal

The New York Jets are in agreement on a one-year deal with wide receiver Mecole Hardman, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The deal is worth up to $6.5 million, per NFL Network.

The reports come one week after the Jets signed WR Allen Lazard to a four-year contract.

Hardman, 24, had a painful end to his four-year tenure in Kansas City. He missed the final two months of the 2022 season with what the team called a pelvic injury. He returned to play in the AFC Championship Game but re-aggravated the injury and exited the game. He missed the Super Bowl.

He underwent groin surgery last month in Philadelphia.

Hardman finished 2022 with 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie return specialist with the Chiefs, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. He has 151 career catches for 2,088 yards and 16 TDs while also rushing for two scores and returning one kickoff and one punt for touchdowns.

--Field Level Media