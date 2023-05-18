The New York Jets reworked the contract of defensive end Carl Lawson and carved out $12.7 million against their salary cap for 2023, multiple outlets reported Thursday

Lawson, who signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the club in March 2021, essentially took a $6 million paycut, per the reports. However, he can claw back $3 million of that in incentives built around sacks and playing time, per the reports.

He's now due a base of $9 million, with $8 million guaranteed, per the reports.

Prior to the move, the Jets had $6.4 million in cap space, 24th in the NFL, per Over The Cap

Lawson, 27, recorded seven sacks and 24 QB hits in 17 starts in 2022. He missed the entire 2021 season with a torn Achilles sustained during training camp in August of that year.

Lawson tallied 20 sacks in his first four NFL seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals (2017-20), who selected him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Auburn.

--Field Level Media