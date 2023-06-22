Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Jets S Chuck Clark out for season with torn ACL

By
Field Level Media
May 23, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (23) warms up during OTA s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
May 23, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (23) warms up during OTA s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Image: Jonathan Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets newly acquired safety Chuck Clark is lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL in practice, multiple outlets reported Thursday

Clark, 28, sought second opinions after sustaining the injury during minicamp. His injury led the team to sign free agent Adrian Amos before the final outcome was determined.

The Jets acquired Clark from the Baltimore Ravens in March in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick

Clark posted 384 tackles, five interceptions and 32 passes defensed in 96 career games (63 starts) with the Ravens, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2017 draft.

Amos would appear to be the heir apparent to Clark at starting safety alongside Jordan Whitehead.

Amos played in -- and started -- all 66 games for the Packers from 2019-22. He has 10 interceptions, six sacks and 48 passes defensed in 126 career games (122 starts) with the Chicago Bears (2015-18) and Packers.

He was selected by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

--Field Level Media