NFL

Reports: Jets sign former Packers OT Billy Turner

By
Field Level Media
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) rifles a pass while Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Billy Turner (77) blocks Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen (41) the second quarter of their game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Jenkins 6 Jpg Packers16
Image: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The New York Jets signed free agent offensive tackle Billy Turner to a one-year deal worth up to $3.15 million, several reports said Monday night

Turner, 31, has played nine seasons in the NFL with three different teams -- most notably with the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21, making the signing a reunion for Turner with Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett.

Turner started all 43 games he played in Green Bay, splitting his time between right tackle and right guard. He followed Hackett from the Packers to the Denver Broncos in 2022 when Hackett took the head coaching job there. Hackett was fired after less than a year and is now the Jets' offensive coordinator

The Jets were expected to improve their offensive tackle depth chart in last week's NFL draft, but the only tackle they chose was Carter Warren from Pitt in the fourth round. The Jets also have 37-year-old former Pro Bowler Duane Brown, former first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton and swing tackle Max Mitchell

The Jets must decide by Tuesday whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Becton's rookie contract

Turner has appeared in 91 NFL games and has made 75 career starts for the Miami Dolphins (2014-16), Broncos (2016-18, 2022) and Packers.

--Field Level Media