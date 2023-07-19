Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Reports: Jets to trade or waive WR Denzel Mims

Field Level Media
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) reacts after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.
The New York Jets are set to waive fourth-year wideout Denzel Mims on Wednesday if they're unable to find a trade partner for their former second-round pick, the New York Post and ESPN reported

The Jets excused Mims from reporting to training camp Wednesday and informed him of their intent, per the reports

Mims, 25, caught just 11 passes for 186 yards in 10 games (four starts) last season. He has not scored a touchdown in three seasons with the club, amassing 42 catches for 676 yards in 30 games (15 starts).

--Field Level Media