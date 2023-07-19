Reports: Jets to trade or waive WR Denzel Mims

The New York Jets are set to waive fourth-year wideout Denzel Mims on Wednesday if they're unable to find a trade partner for their former second-round pick, the New York Post and ESPN reported

The Jets excused Mims from reporting to training camp Wednesday and informed him of their intent, per the reports

Advertisement

Mims, 25, caught just 11 passes for 186 yards in 10 games (four starts) last season. He has not scored a touchdown in three seasons with the club, amassing 42 catches for 676 yards in 30 games (15 starts).

--Field Level Media