Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NHL

Reports: Kings acquire F Pierre Luc-Dubois from Winnipeg

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Apr 20, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) warms up before the start of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Apr 20, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) warms up before the start of game two of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings are acquiring forward Pierre Luc-Dubois in a sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets, multiple outlets reported Tuesday

Watch
The Yankees best player this month is who?!
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Which top 5 draft pick is most likely to be a bust? | Agree to Disagree
3 hours ago
5 Sports Books for your Summer Reading List
Yesterday

Dubois and the Jets are finalizing an eight-year extension worth $68 million ahead of the trade, according to TSN. Dubois was a restricted free agent. He played the 2023-23 season on a one-year, $6 million deal

Advertisement

The Kings are sending forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari to the Jets, according to The Athletic and Sporting News

Dubois, who just turned 25 on Saturday, tallied a career-high 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) and 77 penalty minutes in 73 games last season, his third in Winnipeg. He has 302 points (129 goals, 173 assists) in 434 career games with Columbus (2017-21) and the Jets

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blue Jackets selected Dubois No. 3 overall in the 2016 draft and traded him to Winnipeg in January 2021.

Vilardi, 23, recorded 41 points (23 goals, 18 assists) in a career-high 63 games last season. He has 78 points since being selected No. 11 overall by the Kings in the 2017 draft

Iafallo, 29, has spent all six career seasons with the Kings, recording 204 points (85 goals, 119 assists) in 420 games

Kupari, 23, appeared in a career-high 66 games last season, posting 15 points (three goals, 12 assists).

Advertisement

--Field Level Media