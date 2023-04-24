Reports: Kings G De'Aaron Fox has broken index finger

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox has a fractured index finger on his left shooting hand, The Athletic and ESPN reported Monday

Fox reportedly sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter in Game 4 on Sunday and played through it, finishing the 126-125 loss at Golden State with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The first-round Western Conference series is tied at 2-2 and Fox is expected to be listed as doubtful for Game 5 on Wednesday night in Sacramento, per the reports.

Through four games in the series, Fox is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

A first-time All-Star in 2022-23, Fox also became the first winner of the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year award.

Fox, 25, averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 73 starts in the regular season and guided the Kings to their first playoff appearance since 2005-06, snapping the longest playoff drought in the four major professional sports leagues

--Field Level Media