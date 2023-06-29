Reports: Kyrie Irving plans meeting with Suns

Kyrie Irving plans to meet with the Phoenix Suns when free agency opens Friday, multiple outlets reported

TNT reported that the eight-time All-Star point guard will also sit down with the Dallas Mavericks and potentially the Houston Rockets, with the meetings taking place in Los Angeles

Advertisement

Irving, 31, finished last season with the Mavericks after arriving in a Feb. 6 trade with the Brooklyn Nets

He averaged 27.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 60 games (all starts) with Dallas and Brooklyn in 2022-23.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Suns are expected to be aggressive buyers in free agency, looking for more talent to surround superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the recently acquired Bradley Beal

Irving is still widely expected to re-sign with the Mavericks. His meeting with the Suns could pressure Dallas into adding more years and dollars to a deal

Advertisement

Irving is eligible to sign a five-year, $272.9 million max contract with the Mavericks. He could sign elsewhere for up to four years and $201.7 million

Irving has career averages of 23.4 points, 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 671 games (all starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Nets and Mavs. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by Cleveland, where he won 2011-12 Rookie of the Year honors and a 2016 NBA championship.

Advertisement

--Field Level Media