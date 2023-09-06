Reports: Lakers land Christian Wood on 2-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers added to their frontcourt on Tuesday, agreeing to a two-year deal with forward/center Christian Wood, ESPN and The Athletic reported.

The package is worth $5.7 million, with the second year being a player option, per the reports.

Though the contract was not officially announced, Wood posted Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, "It's always been my dream to be a laker," followed by a purple heart emoji and a gold heart emoji.

Entering his eighth NBA season, Wood, 27, is set to join his eighth team. Last season, in his lone campaign with the Dallas Mavericks, Wood put up averages of 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Arguably his best season came in 2020-21 for the Houston Rockets, when he averaged 21 points and 9.6 rebounds while starting in all 41 of his appearances.

In 289 career NBA games (139 starts), Wood has averages of 14.8 points and 7.3 boards. He has played for the Philadelphia 76ers (2015-16), Charlotte Hornets (2016-17), Milwaukee Bucks (2018-19), New Orleans Pelicans (2018-19), Detroit Pistons (2019-20), Houston (2020-21 to 2021-22) and Mavericks.

—Field Level Media