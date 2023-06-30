Reports: Lakers lure G Gabe Vincent from Heat with $33M deal

Free-agent guard Gabe Vincent agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers with a three-year deal worth $33 million, according to multiple reports

Vincent rose from undrafted free agent to reserve with the Miami Heat before playing a more critical role down the stretch and in the postseason. The Heat reportedly nudged their offers to Vincent multiple times this week in hopes of keeping him in the rotation.

In addition to Vincent, the Lakers reportedly tied up veteran Taurean Prince with a one-year, $4.5 million deal

The contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA free agency rules.

Vincent, who turned 27 earlier this month, played at UC Santa Barbara before spending three seasons with the Stockton Kings and was named G League Most Improved Player in 2020.

With the Heat, Vincent played a total of 195 games (68 starts) and averaged 7.7 points. He started 34 of his 68 regular-season games this season and then played 30.5 minutes per game in 22 postseason games, with a 29-point outburst in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

--Field Level Media