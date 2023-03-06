Reports: Leonard Floyd, Allen Robinson set to leave Rams

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to release edge rusher Leonard Floyd and green-lighted wide receiver Allen Robinson's efforts to find a trade partner, according to reports by ESPN and NFL Network on Monday.

The Rams will try to trade Floyd first, but his contract - including a $22 million cap hit in 2023 - stands as a serious hurdle. The Rams will save $3 million in cap space with a pre-June 1 release.

Floyd, 30, has 29 sacks in three seasons for the Rams, starting every game. He has 47.5 career sacks in 104 starts with the Rams and Chicago Bears (2016-19), who selected Floyd No. 9 overall in the 2016 draft.

The Rams are willing to pay a portion of Robinson's $15.25 million guaranteed salary to help facilitate a trade, NFL Network reported.

The Rams signed Robinson to a three-year, $46.5 million contract in March 2022. He responded with 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 2022, playing in just 10 games.

The Rams are parting ways with Bobby Wagner and weighing trading Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

--Field Level Media