Reports: Lions signing QB Teddy Bridgewater as backup

The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff, ESPN and the Detroit Free Press reported Monday

It is expected that the deal will be finalized this week, per ESPN's report

Bridgewater, 30, will reunite with head coach Dan Campbell, who was on the Saints' staff when Bridgewater played in New Orleans

In addition to Bridgewater and Goff, the Lions also have Nate Sudfeld and rookies Hendon Hooker and Adrian Martinez as options under center. Hooker is currently on the non-football injury list, though

After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Bridgewater has bounced around, as the Lions are his fifth team in the past five years. He last played for the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games (two starts) during the 2022 campaign

In his career, Bridgewater has gone 33-32 in 78 games (65 starts). He has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 15,120 yards, 75 TDs and 47 interceptions with the Vikings (2014-17), Saints (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021) and Dolphins (2022)

--Field Level Medi