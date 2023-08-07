Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Lions signing QB Teddy Bridgewater as backup

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Jan 1, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) warms up before the start of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Image: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff, ESPN and the Detroit Free Press reported Monday

Watch
Being part of the Miracle on Ice | Alex Edelman's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Playing with Reggie Jackson | Chef Joe Bastianich
Thursday 4:04PM
Colts owner Jim Irsay chooses orca over RB
Thursday 2:53PM

It is expected that the deal will be finalized this week, per ESPN's report

Bridgewater, 30, will reunite with head coach Dan Campbell, who was on the Saints' staff when Bridgewater played in New Orleans

Advertisement

In addition to Bridgewater and Goff, the Lions also have Nate Sudfeld and rookies Hendon Hooker and Adrian Martinez as options under center. Hooker is currently on the non-football injury list, though

After spending his first three NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Bridgewater has bounced around, as the Lions are his fifth team in the past five years. He last played for the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five games (two starts) during the 2022 campaign

Advertisement
Advertisement

In his career, Bridgewater has gone 33-32 in 78 games (65 starts). He has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 15,120 yards, 75 TDs and 47 interceptions with the Vikings (2014-17), Saints (2018-19), Carolina Panthers (2020), Denver Broncos (2021) and Dolphins (2022)

--Field Level Medi