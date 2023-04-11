Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: Lions trade former first-round CB Jeff Okudah to Falcons

By
Field Level Media
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) and linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after a stop against the Green Bay Packers during second-half action at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Nfl Green Bay Packers At Detroit Lions
Image: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, multiple outlets reported Tuesday

The Lions will receive a fifth-round pick in this month's draft, per NFL Network

Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, where he was the first Buckeyes cornerback to earn unanimous All-America honors. But the Lions' offseason signings of projected starting corners Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley made Okudah available for a trade

Okudah, 24, is entering the final season of his four-year, $33.5 million rookie contract and will be eligible for free agency after the season.

Okudah played in just 10 games (seven starts) combined in his first two seasons, slowed as a rookie by hamstring and core muscle injuries. He suffered a ruptured Achilles on the first day of the 2021 season.

In 2022, he played in 15 games (all starts) and tallied 73 tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and his first NFL touchdown.

--Field Level Media