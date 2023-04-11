Reports: Lions trade former first-round CB Jeff Okudah to Falcons

The Detroit Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons, multiple outlets reported Tuesday
The Lions will receive a fifth-round pick in this month's draft, per NFL Network
Okudah was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, where he was the first Buckeyes cornerback to earn unanimous All-America honors. But the Lions' offseason signings of projected starting corners Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley made Okudah available for a trade
Okudah, 24, is entering the final season of his four-year, $33.5 million rookie contract and will be eligible for free agency after the season.
Okudah played in just 10 games (seven starts) combined in his first two seasons, slowed as a rookie by hamstring and core muscle injuries. He suffered a ruptured Achilles on the first day of the 2021 season.
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle
Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water
In 2022, he played in 15 games (all starts) and tallied 73 tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and his first NFL touchdown.
--Field Level Media