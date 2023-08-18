NFL

Reports: Lions waive injured WR Denzel Mims

The Detroit Lions waived injured wide receiver Denzel Mims nearly a month after he was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

Per reports, Mims injured his ankle during a training camp practice on Aug. 5 and then sustained a calf ailment during his rehab.

The Lions will get back their sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, while a seventh-round pick in the same draft will return to the Jets because the initial trade was conditional on Mims making Detroit's 53-man roster.

Mims, 25, caught just 11 passes for 186 yards in 10 games (four starts) last season. The second-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft did not score a touchdown in three seasons with New York, amassing 42 catches for 676 yards in 30 games (15 starts).

