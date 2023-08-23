Reports: LSU DT Maason Smith suspended by NCAA, to sit vs. FSU

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith's return to the field will be delayed one more game, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Smith, one of the top-ranked defensive prospects eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft, will serve a one-game NCAA suspension from accepting an improper benefit and will miss the Labor Day weekend showdown with Florida State.

Smith, a five-star recruit, has been salivating to return since sustaining a season-ending knee injury in the opener against the Seminoles in 2022. Coach Brian Kelly said last week that Smith dealt with a mild ankle sprain in camp.

"He's been out for a year and everything hurts a little bit more after coming back into it," Kelly said. "We've got to be careful with him. He had an ankle sprain, nothing that we were really too concerned with. But we're concerned with everything when you have a player of his caliber, so we're going to be careful with him."

The meeting between No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 3 in Orlando is the lone top-10 matchup on opening weekend of college football.

A first-team preseason All-SEC defensive tackle, Smith also made multiple preseason All-America lists and awards watch lists.

Smith played in nine games in 2021 and recorded four sacks, then was lost for the 2022 season on the first defensive series of the showdown with Florida State.

—Field Level Media