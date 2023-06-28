Reports: Maple Leafs re-signing F David Kampf to 4-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs and center David Kampf are in agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $9.6 million, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday

Kampf was set to be an unrestricted free agent. He finished a two-year, $3 million deal with the club.

Advertisement

Kampf, 28, just completed his second consecutive 82-game season. He tallied 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists) and won 51.5 percent of his faceoffs, his lowest since 2018-19 season. However, he won 55.4 percent of faceoffs in 11 games during the postseason. He also notched three assists in the playoffs.

Kampf has 111 points (35 goals, 76 assists) in 399 games with the Chicago Blackhawks (2017-21) and Leafs.

Advertisement Advertisement

--Field Level Media