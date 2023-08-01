Reports: Marlins obtain slugger Jake Burger from White Sox

The Miami Marlins acquired slugger Jake Burger from the Chicago White Sox for a pitching prospect prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, according to multiple reports

Chicago will receive left-hander Jake Eder in the deal. Eder was rated as Miami's No. 4 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline

Burger, a third baseman, has 25 homers and 52 RBIs in 88 games this season. But he also is batting just .214 with 102 strikeouts against just 22 walks

Burger, 27, was second on the White Sox in homers behind Luis Robert Jr. (29) entering Tuesday

Burger batted .230 with 34 homers and 81 RBIs in 154 games with Chicago over parts of three seasons. He was a first-round pick (No. 11 overall) by the White Sox in 2017

Eder, 24, underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2021 and missed all of the 2022 season. He was brought along slowly this season, pitching 39 1/3 innings in nine starts over the Class-A and Double-A levels. He is 2-3 with a 5.03 ERA

Eder was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt

The White Sox also acquired right-hander Luis Patino from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations

Patino, 23, gave up four runs in four innings of two big-league games this season. Overall, he is 7-5 with a 5.23 ERA in 38 games (22 starts) with the San Diego Padres (2020) and Rays (2021-23)

Patino has made 27 appearances (six starts) at Triple-A Durham this season and is 3-4 with a hefty 6.75 ERA

--Field Level Medi