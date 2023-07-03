Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
MLB

Reports: Mets get Trevor Gott from Seattle in 3-player swap

Field Level Media
Jun 4, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Trevor Gott (30) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Image: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets acquired right-handers Trevor Gott and Chris Flexen in exchange for lefty Zach Muckenhirn on Monday, The Athletic and New York Post reported

Flexen was designated for assignment last week, and Muckenhirn was DFA'd by the Mets on Sunday night. Flexen is owed the remainder of his $8 million salary for this season

Gott, 30, is 0-3 with a 4.03 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season. He was in his first season in Seattle after stints with four other teams. He's 16-13 with a 4.70 ERA in 221 career relief appearances.

Flexen, 29, is 0-4 with a 7.71 ERA in 17 appearances (four starts). He returns to the Mets, who selected him in the 14th round of the 2012 draft. He went 3-11 with an 8.07 ERA in three seasons with the Mets (2017-19), then spent the 2020 season in the Korean Baseball Organization

Muckenhirn, 28, appeared in just three games for the Mets, posting a 6.00 ERA. He made his major league debut on May 3

Elieser Hernandez took Muckenhirn's spot on the 40-man roster after getting reinstated from the 60-day injured list. He was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

--Field Level Media