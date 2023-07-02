Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NBA

Reports: Nets agree to one-year deal with G Lonnie Walker IV

By
Field Level Media
May 16, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) in the second half during game one of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
Image: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to a one-year deal with guard Lonnie Walker IV, according to multiple reports on Sunday

Walker averaged 11.7 points in 56 games (32 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range in his lone season with the Lakers.

Walker spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged a career-high 12.1 points during the 2021-22 season.

Overall, Walker has averages of 9.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 264 games (88 starts) since being a first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2018 draft out of Miami.

--Field Level Media