Reports: Nets agree to one-year deal with G Lonnie Walker IV

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to a one-year deal with guard Lonnie Walker IV, according to multiple reports on Sunday
Walker averaged 11.7 points in 56 games (32 starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He shot 36.5 percent from 3-point range in his lone season with the Lakers.
Walker spent his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged a career-high 12.1 points during the 2021-22 season.
Overall, Walker has averages of 9.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 264 games (88 starts) since being a first-round pick (18th overall) in the 2018 draft out of Miami.
--Field Level Media