Reports: New deal unlikely for Giants RB Saquon Barkley

With no progress in negotiations, there is little optimism for a long-term contract between the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley before Monday's deadline

According to multiple reports, Barkley isn't near a new deal as the cutoff for NFL teams who applied the franchise tag arrives and no tangible progress was made in negotiations.

Advertisement

Barkley reportedly turned down offers based on an average salary of $12.5 million per season and hasn't signed the franchise tag. That leaves open the possibility he could hold out into the season or not play in 2023.

Barkley has 4,249 rushing yards, 1,820 receiving yards and 37 total touchdowns over five seasons since being drafted No. 2 overall by the Giants in 2018

Advertisement Advertisement

He said last month while staying away from mandatory minicamp that the idea of skipping the season "comes up in conversation if something doesn't get done" by the deadline on Monday.

"At the end of the day, it's all about respect," Barkley said. "That is really what it is."

Advertisement

Barkley, 26, reportedly is seeking a contract that would pay him closer to $16 million per season, on par with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Matt Breida and 2023 fifth-round pick Eric Gray are listed as the backups to Barkley on the Giants' depth chart

Advertisement

--Field Level Media