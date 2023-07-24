Reports: NFL suspends free agent OL Isaiah Wilson 3 games

The NFL has suspended free agent Isaiah Wilson for the first three games of the 2023 season for undisclosed reasons, according to multiple reports.

Wilson, a first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 out of Georgia, has not been part of an NFL team since the New York Giants carried him on their practice squad in 2021. The Giants released the 6-foot-6, 350-pounder in January 2022

Wilson, 24, has had multiple off-field issues, including being charged with driving under the influence before the start of the 2020 season. He played in one game at offensive tackle for the Titans in 2020. He was traded to the Dolphins on March 17, 2021, and waived three days later.

The Giants assigned him to their practice squad on Sept. 30, 2021

