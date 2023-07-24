Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Reports: NFL suspends free agent OL Isaiah Wilson 3 games

By
Field Level Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Tennessee Titans NFL tackle Isaiah Wilson
Tennessee Titans NFL tackle Isaiah Wilson
Image: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODA

The NFL has suspended free agent Isaiah Wilson for the first three games of the 2023 season for undisclosed reasons, according to multiple reports.

Watch
Saudis willing to pay $1 billion for Kylian Mbappe?
I want to be Kevin 'The Unicorn' Durant | Isaiah Hill's Ultimate Sports Fantasy
Friday 11:47AM
Surf Girls Hawai'i on competing against each other
Friday 10:22AM

Wilson, a first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 out of Georgia, has not been part of an NFL team since the New York Giants carried him on their practice squad in 2021. The Giants released the 6-foot-6, 350-pounder in January 2022

Advertisement

Wilson, 24, has had multiple off-field issues, including being charged with driving under the influence before the start of the 2020 season. He played in one game at offensive tackle for the Titans in 2020. He was traded to the Dolphins on March 17, 2021, and waived three days later.

The Giants assigned him to their practice squad on Sept. 30, 2021

--Field Level Media