Reports: No long-term deal for Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Field Level Media
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) breaks the tackle of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.
Image: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Franchise-tagged running back Tony Pollard isn't expected to sign a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys before Monday afternoon's deadline, multiple outlets reported

In fact, NFL Network reported that no long-term discussions were held between Pollard and the Cowboys with the understanding he'd play this season on the tag. Pollard signed the franchise tender and will earn $10.09 million in 2023

Teams and their franchised players have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to agree to contracts or sign the franchise tender.

All eyes are on fellow RBs Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders. Neither Barkley or Jacobs have signed their franchise tender for this season.

Dallas' running game will go through Pollard, who is taking over RB1 from the released Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard took part in offseason activities as he recovered from ankle surgery, and he is expected to be ready to go when training camp opens July 26.

Pollard, 26, was selected to his first Pro Bowl after last season, in which he ran for a career-high 1,007 yards. He added 39 receptions for 371 yards, and he scored a combined 12 touchdowns in 16 games (four starts).

In the Cowboys' postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers in January, he sustained the high ankle sprain and underwent a "tightrope" procedure to repair his ankle. He also broke the fibula in his left leg

The Cowboys took Pollard in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 62 career regular-season games (six starts), Pollard has 2,616 rushing yards, 1,008 receiving yards and 22 combined touchdowns

--Field Level Media